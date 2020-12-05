County Information Systems launches improved, redesigned GIS mapping service

St. Charles County’s Department of Information Systems has released an improved and redesigned Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping service at maps.sccmo.org. The service enables users to access map-based data about the county.

Along with a new design, the updated site includes:

Integrated EagleView imagery (similar to Google Street View) that allows for 360-degree views on the map of anywhere in the county. This is the first time the County’s GIS mapping service has utilized this imagery.

Mobile-friendly and responsive design.

Improved data download capability.

Step-by-step tutorials in the “Help” section.

“GIS data is essential in research and decision making for a variety of users, from local governments and title companies to students and residents,” says Matthew Seeds, Director of Information Systems. “We’re excited to present new features that make it more dynamic and easier to use. I’d like to thank our frequent users and the public for providing feedback on a beta, or test, version of the map earlier this year. Their input helped us refine upgrades to the service.”

The GIS mapping service can be used by the public in a variety of ways:

The map automatically opens to a county-wide map that has county and municipal boundaries and jurisdictions labeled, allowing for better understanding of the layout and landscape of the community. Municipalities are color-coded and unincorporated areas are beige. Users can zoom in to see roads and other thoroughfares in detail.

When searching for a home or business property in the area, users can access assessment and parcel data by entering the address of a location.

Residents can learn more about the county through various selections available under the “Layers List” option. Available data includes voting districts, County Council districts, boundaries for school districts and utility service providers, zoning information, park trails, physical features and topography, and more. Maps with the selected data can be printed by users.

For questions about the mapping service, please email gisservices@sccmo.org.