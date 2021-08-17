Compete with your RC vehicle on August 29 at Klondike Park

Crawl your way to the St. Charles County Parks Department’s first judged RC crawling event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 29, at Klondike Park!

Hosted by Mark Twain Hobby Center, this challenging event with multi-stage course awaits your electric-only 1/10, 1/18, or 1/24 scale RC crawlers. Operators must be able to traverse rough terrain to access the RC course.

The cost to participate in the judged competition with prizes is $5; everyone is invited to use the course for free. Pre-registration is required to compete or use the course.

Register online at https://bit.ly/2021KlondikeKrawler or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535. #SCCMOParks