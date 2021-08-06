Cloudy skies should clear out for the last Wentzville Rod Run of 2021

A chance for thunderstorms and cloudy skies should give way to sunshine just in time for the summer’s final Rod Run on Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville on Friday, August 6, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, on Friday we’ll be seeing a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., but then the clouds will clear and sunny skies will prevail. With a high near 88 degrees it should be a perfect end-of-summer evening to grab your lawn chairs and head to downtown Wentzville to watch a continuous parade of vintage automobiles, street rods, muscle cars, and all sorts of other vehicles cruise up and down a closed-off section of Pearce Boulevard from Luetkenhaus Boulevard to the old city hall.

If you’d like to participate, a $10 donation allows you to cruise from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event benefits the Substance Tobacco Alcohol Resistance Training program (S.T.A.R.T.) This program will be implemented in local schools by the Wentzville Police Department during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Rod Run is presented by Harris Automotive and Tire and sponsored by the City of Wentzville.