Cliff View Branch Library in Wentzville now open; ribbon-cutting set for May 19

The St. Charles City-County Library District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Wentzville branch at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The new library is located at 10 Cliff View Drive, just off Highway Z south of I-70.

The Cliff View Branch is a modern, light-filled space with drive-through services and an outdoor patio space. This former coffee shop now boasts features that offer convenience for customers on the go, but also provides reading and studying spaces that invite users to take their time. At 3,300 square feet, the space is created for flexibility, with movable shelving units, a multipurpose room featuring sliding glass walls, and portable computing stations that give customers the opportunity to work anywhere in the Library – including the outdoor patio. Classes and events for all ages will be offered at this branch in the future.

Library Director and Chief Executive Officer Jason Kuhl says, “We are excited to share the new Cliff View Branch with our community. It exemplifies the modern library design that will serve as a model for the future.”

For more information about the Cliff View Branch and other Library locations, visit myLibrary.org/branches-hour