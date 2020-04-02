City reminds O’Fallon restaurants of their ability to sell sealed alcohol and drinks

The City of O’Fallon would like to remind local restaurants that hold a liquor license, which includes a “by the drink” provision, that their license gives the restaurant the ability to sell packaged liquor and alcoholic drinks via carry out provided the alcohol remains in the manufacturer’s packaging and includes all manufacturer’s seals.

Craft breweries also are allowed to sell their product in bottles.

“We know this shift to carry-out only has been a significant challenge for all of our local restaurants, and one question we have heard a lot recently is can alcohol be served with carry out orders?” said Patrick McKeehan, Director of Economic Development. “After confirming with the State and County, we want to make sure our restaurants know that if their O’Fallon liquor license includes a ‘by the drink’ provision, it does give them the ability to sell packaged alcoholic beverages. Our hope is this will provide an additional revenue stream during this challenging time.”