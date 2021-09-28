City of Wentzville honors Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz with annual July 8 remembrance

During Wentzville’s Board of Aldermen meeting on Sept. 22, a special ceremony was held to honor the life of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Aug. 26, 2021, when he tragically lost his life — along with 12 other U.S. servicemen — while defending our country in Afghanistan.

Mayor Nick Guccione, Senator Bob Onder, Representatives Nick Schroer and Richard West, and members of the UAW Local 2250 led by Ron Lane, joined together to offer condolences and to collectively thank the family of Lcpl. Jared Schmitz for his service and sacrifice. A special rendition of the National anthem was performed by Ainsley Harr.

The moving ceremony included a proclamation from the City of Wentzville declaring July 8 of every year as Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Day in Wentzville. This is the date, in 2019, that Schmitz was officially sworn into the Marine Corps. Schmitz devoted himself to the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage and commitment. The nation and the City of Wentzville will forever be grateful for his dedication and determination to protect the country he loved.

To view the recorded ceremony, please visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/schmitzceremony