City of Wentzville fireworks ordinance provisions

The City of Wentzville allows the use of fireworks between the hours of noon and 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. Any use beyond that time frame could trigger the issuance of a summons and confiscation of the fireworks.

Fireworks can not be used on city-owned property, including streets, cul-de-sacs, and park property unless the user has a city-issued permit. According to a 2017 city ordinance, users must be at least 16 years old. Children under the age of 16 must have constant adult supervision.

The city defines fireworks as “non-rocket, non-missile or aerial fireworks that do not contain a stick or fin, firecrackers, fireworks, torpedoes, bombs, rockets, pin wheels, fire balloons, Roman candles, toy cannons, toy pistols or other fireworks of like kind.”

Also as part of the 2017 ordinance, the city approved the sales of fireworks within the city limits, but limited the number of permitted stands to five.

The city urges residents to be courteous to their neighbors. On the city website, residents are advised, “After the fireworks are complete, make sure to clean up your area and the area surrounding your residence. Let debris cool completely before putting it into your trash cart. You can allow it to cool in place or put it into a metal container to cool. If debris doesn’t cool completely, trash carts can melt.”

For questions about fireworks use, or to report litter, residents can call city hall at (636) 327-5101. To report illegal fireworks use, residents can call the police department at (636) 327-5105.