City of O’Fallon to postpone meetings and events due to CDC guidelines on COVID-19

In response to the new directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the St. Charles County Health Department, the City of O’Fallon announced the cancellation and/or postponement of numerous classes, programs and events. In response to the CDC and Health Department recommendations, the following events will be postponed or cancelled:

All parks and recreation programs and classes, public meetings held in City facilities regardless of size, through April 3 are cancelled. Information regarding future meetings, classes and programs will be made as the situation develops. This includes:

The O’Fallon Veterans Commission meeting scheduled for March 16

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council meeting and Candidate Forum scheduled for March 17

The Public Works Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for March 18

Community-wide HOA meeting scheduled for March 19

The O’Fallon Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting scheduled for March 25

Family Camping Night scheduled for March 27

Cultural Arts Commission scheduled for April 1

Additionally, all in-person Municipal Court appearances are suspended through April 3, 2020, by order of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri.

Please note: No decision has been made on the City Council meeting scheduled for March 26 and the Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for April. Information on these meetings will be shared at a later date.

In accordance with the CDC’s guideline banning events over 50 people for the next 8 weeks, O’Fallon Parks and Recreation’s volleyball programs, swim lessons, soccer programs and Civic Dance Studio are suspended through May 3rd. Additionally, the following events also are postponed until further notice:

O’FallonTheaterWorks’ production of The Man from Earth, which was scheduled for March 20-28.

Underwater Egg Hunt scheduled for Friday, April 3

Egg-stravaganza Glow Hunt scheduled for April 4

Mission: Clean Stream scheduled for April 4

Global Youth Service Days scheduled for April 12-25

Game On and Game On-After Dark scheduled for April 24

Earth Day scheduled for April 25

Founders’ Day scheduled for May 2

Where applicable, City staff will reach out to registrants/ticket holders for any impacted event to discuss future options.

Make-up dates for these events may be announced in the future; certain events may be reinstated if future conditions allow.