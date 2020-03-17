City of O’Fallon to postpone meetings and events due to CDC guidelines on COVID-19

In response to the new directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the St. Charles County Health Department, the City of O’Fallon announced the cancellation and/or postponement of numerous classes, programs and events. In response to the CDC and Health Department recommendations, the following events will be postponed or cancelled:
All parks and recreation programs and classes, public meetings held in City facilities regardless of size, through April 3 are cancelled. Information regarding future meetings, classes and programs will be made as the situation develops. This includes:
- The O’Fallon Veterans Commission meeting scheduled for March 16
- The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council meeting and Candidate Forum scheduled for March 17
- The Public Works Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for March 18
- Community-wide HOA meeting scheduled for March 19
- The O’Fallon Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting scheduled for March 25
- Family Camping Night scheduled for March 27
- Cultural Arts Commission scheduled for April 1
Additionally, all in-person Municipal Court appearances are suspended through April 3, 2020, by order of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri.
Please note: No decision has been made on the City Council meeting scheduled for March 26 and the Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for April. Information on these meetings will be shared at a later date.
In accordance with the CDC’s guideline banning events over 50 people for the next 8 weeks, O’Fallon Parks and Recreation’s volleyball programs, swim lessons, soccer programs and Civic Dance Studio are suspended through May 3rd. Additionally, the following events also are postponed until further notice:
- O’FallonTheaterWorks’ production of The Man from Earth, which was scheduled for March 20-28.
- Underwater Egg Hunt scheduled for Friday, April 3
- Egg-stravaganza Glow Hunt scheduled for April 4
- Mission: Clean Stream scheduled for April 4
- Global Youth Service Days scheduled for April 12-25
- Game On and Game On-After Dark scheduled for April 24
- Earth Day scheduled for April 25
- Founders’ Day scheduled for May 2
Where applicable, City staff will reach out to registrants/ticket holders for any impacted event to discuss future options.
Make-up dates for these events may be announced in the future; certain events may be reinstated if future conditions allow.
