City of O’Fallon to host veteran home buyer seminar October 3

The City of O’Fallon is the chosen location for a Veteran Home Buyer Seminar for St. Charles County residents.

The event is free to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Krekel Civic Center located at 305 Civic Center Drive, O’Fallon MO 63366.

The event is hosted by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), the City of O’Fallon Office of Veterans Affairs, and is sponsored by several local veteran service organizations. Topics will include an overview of the home buying process and eligibility of VA home loan benefits for veterans and their surviving spouses. Counselors will be on hand after the event to answer questions and connect Veterans to credit repair and mortgage resources. The discussion of VA loan benefits will be led by mortgage lender Anthony Smith of American Pacific Mortgage.

Participants will be required to observe COVID19 precautions including wearing a face mask, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing measures.

“The City of O’Fallon has been voted numerous times as one of the best small cities in America for Veterans,” says Jim David from the City of O’Fallon’s Office of Veterans Affairs. “We are honored to support an event that educates local Veterans about the homeowner resources and benefits available to them.”

Registration is free on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-buyers-seminar-for-veterans-military-and-spouses-tickets-119695539581 or by emailing stlouis@varep.net.

For questions regarding event, please call Victor Ponce at 314-601-2866.

About VAREP

Established in 2011, the USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. DBA Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) community housing service organization dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership and economic development for the active military and veteran communities. VAREP and its members represent and work within all sectors of the real estate, housing and financial services industries.