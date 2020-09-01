City of O’Fallon receives Missouri Municipal League 2020 Innovation Award for O’Day Park

The City of O’Fallon was honored by the Missouri Municipal League (MML) with the 2020 MML Innovation Award for the design, construction and execution of O’Day Park. The award honors outstanding projects happening in communities across Missouri that enhance the quality of life for Missouri cities. O’Fallon received the honor in the “Extra Large City” category, which recognizes cities with a population of more than 30,000.

In recognizing the O’Day Park project, MML noted the City’s use of an innovative, multifaceted strategy to address environmental concerns, maintain the natural character of the land, protect the habitats and ecosystems native to the area, and conserve and reuse water for irrigation throughout the park. The project also created an adventure playground and provided indoor and outdoor event space. The new park satisfied a need for additional recreation space within the community and expanded the footprint and unique offerings of O’Fallon’s park system.

Funding for the project was approved by O’Fallon voters in 2016 through the passage of a bond issue. The O’Day Park project team consisted of Mayor Bill Hennessy, the O’Fallon City Council, the Parks and Recreation and Engineering Departments, SWT Design, and Navigate Building Solutions. O’Day Park opened to the public on April 27, 2019.