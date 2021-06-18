City of O’Fallon fireworks ordinance provisions

The City of O’Fallon allows the use of fireworks between the hours of 12 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4, on private property with the consent of the owner. Children under the age of 16 may set off fireworks in the company of a responsible adult at least 21 years old.

Permits may be obtained for fireworks displays in parks, or on streets or cul-de-sacs or other public places.

The city defines fireworks as “explosive devices designed primarily to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, deflagration or detonation. This term includes aerial devices containing no more than two (2) grains (130 mg) of explosive composition or ground devices containing no more than fifty (50) milligrams of explosive composition, all of which as classified as Class “C” explosives by regulation of the United States Department of Transportation.”

City ordinance makes it unlawful to manufacture or store fireworks before June 15 or after July 6, and to sell fireworks before June 20 or after July 6, with the exception of fireworks for a permitted public display.

Complete wording of the 2020 ordinance allowing fireworks can be found on the city’s website.