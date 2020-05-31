City of O’Fallon delays opening of playgrounds in response to extension of Governor’s order

In response to Governor Mike Parson’s extension of his Show-Me Strong Recovery Order, the City of O’Fallon will be delaying the opening of playgrounds throughout the City until at least June 15, 2020.

“Although we had originally planned to reopen our playgrounds on Monday, June 1st, the Governor’s most recent extension of the Phase 1 Show-Me Strong Recovery Order guidelines specifically recommends that ‘high-touch areas, such as playgrounds, remain closed,’” said Tom Drabelle, Communications Director for the City of O’Fallon. “In order to comply with the wishes of the Governor and protect the health and safety of our residents, we must extend the closure of the playgrounds through at least June 15th. All previously opened parks facilities will remain open at this time, and we still are planning to open Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center, with social distancing guidelines and capacity limits, on Monday, June 1st.”

For more information on Governor Mike Parson’s Show-Me Strong plan, please visit https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions.