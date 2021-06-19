City of Lake Saint Louis fireworks ordinance provisions

The City of Lake Saint Louis allows the use of fireworks between the hours of 12 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. Any use beyond that time frame could result in confiscation of the fireworks. Residents are prohibited from setting off fireworks on city streets and cul-de-sacs or in city parks, unless a special events permit has been issued.

The city may further limit the hours of discharge if red flag warnings are in effect in dry weather conditions.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks while a vehicle is passing by, or to direct fireworks at vehicles that are moving or parked.

Minors under the age of 17 may only set off fireworks under the constant supervision of a parent or other adult. Parents who allow fireworks to be used by minors without supervision may be held responsible and may receive a summons.

The city does not allow the sale of fireworks in city limits.

The city defines fireworks as “any composition or device, containing any combustible or explosive substance, which is used for, designed for, sold for, marketed for or displayed for its visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, sparks emission, deflagration or detonation . . .” The definition includes “ground and hand-held sparkling devices, items commonly known as dipped sticks, sparklers, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, helicopters, aerials, spinners, Roman candles, mines shells, blank cartridges, toy pistols, toy canons, toy canes, toy guns in which explosives are used, the type of rockets which require fire underneath to propel them, firecrackers, torpedoes, salutes, chasers, skyrockets, missile-type rockets and pipe bombs.”

To report illegal fireworks use, residents can call the police department at (636) 625-8018.