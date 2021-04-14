City of Dardenne Prairie named Tree City USA for 13th consecutive year

The City of Dardenne Prairie has been named a 2020 Tree City USA® by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The city achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. This is the 13th consecutive year that Dardenne Prairie has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Dardenne Prairie are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the “Time for Trees” initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.

With Tree City USA recognition, Dardenne Prairie has demonstrated its commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for Dardenne Prairie residents now and in the future. For more information about the City of Dardenne Prairie, including local parks, environmental initiatives like Mission: Clean Stream and more, visit www.dardenneprairie.org.