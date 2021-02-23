City of Dardenne Prairie honors supermarket heroes

In honor of the unprecedented challenges local supermarket employees have overcome during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the City of Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen recently proclaimed Feb. 22, 2021, Supermarket Employee Day. Aldermen cited the hard work and exemplary customer service of the city’s supermarket employees, who met and exceeded the challenges of the pandemic by keeping grocery shelves stocked under extraordinary circumstances.

In addition to issuing a formal proclamation in honor of supermarket employees, officials from the City of Dardenne Prairie visited employees at Schnucks, located in Dardenne Prairie’s Town Square, to thank them for their efforts.

“Our supermarket heroes have shown tremendous courage and dedication throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “Their dedication helped ensure that our community had access to safe, healthy, affordable food during these difficult times.”

There are nearly 6 million supermarket employees throughout the United States. In the Dardenne Prairie area, nearly 580 food retail jobs generate approximately $68.6 million in economic activity annually. These local supermarket heroes also volunteer and provide leadership and community outreach in the Dardenne Prairie community.

“As consumer demand continues to grow, the need for supermarket employees is greater than ever,” Mayor Zucker said. “We are grateful for their ongoing commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our community.”