City of Dardenne Prairie fireworks ordinance provisions

The City of Dardenne Prairie allows the discharge of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 2, 3, 4 and 5 of any year.
Children ages fifteen and younger must have adult supervision to set off fireworks. According to the city code, “Supervision shall be adequate where the adult is within sight and sound of the children during the discharge of the fireworks.” Any parent, guardian or other custodial adult who allows a child to set off fireworks without such supervision will be held legally responsible.
Dardenne Prairie allows retail sales of fireworks from 15 days prior through five days after July 4 of every year.
