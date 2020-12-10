City of Dardenne Prairie debuts Town Square Avenue during holiday shopping season

(From a City of Dardenne Prairie press release)

A popular dining and shopping destination in St. Charles County will be even easier to access this holiday season. The City of Dardenne Prairie has formally renamed the stretch of Highway N between Bryan Road and Hawks Ridge Trail as Town Square Avenue.

“With shopping, great restaurants and a movie theater, the Town Square Shopping Center really is the commercial heart of our community,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “The renaming is designed to help out-of-town visitors find these dining and retail establishments more easily.”

City officials unveiled the new Town Square Avenue during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 3. The renaming includes new lighted street signage, which is especially important during the winter months when the daylight hours are shorter. Chris Fay, owner of Dialed Scooters & BMX, a new business that recently opened in the Town Square Shopping Center, said the change will also help foster the retail district’s identity.

“As both a resident and new business owner in Dardenne Prairie, I think the renaming of Highway N to Town Square Avenue will not only make it easier for those traveling to our locals’ favorite spots, but also highlight one of this area’s great shopping and entertainment venues. The renaming adds a personal touch to an already established area.”

Located in St. Charles County, the City of Dardenne Prairie is home to shopping, dining, a City Park and the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park. For more information about businesses in the City of Dardenne Prairie and economic development opportunities in the community, visit www.dardenneprairie.org.