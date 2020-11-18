Christmas Candlelight Walks and Hays House Holiday Tours canceled due to COVID

To ensure the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Candlelight Walks at The Historic Daniel Boone Home and holiday tours at The Daniel Boone Hays Home in Defiance. The events were scheduled for Dec. 4–5 and 11–12, respectfully.

“We are saddened to have to cancel these events,” says Parks Director Ryan Graham. “The Christmas Candlelight Walk has been extremely popular with the public for more than 30 years, with the past four being sold-out under the Parks Department’s supervision, and we were excited to have our first holiday event at the newly restored Hays Home. But our top priority is keeping our guests, staff, volunteers and the community safe, and with the increase in COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County and throughout the region, we feel this is the best action to take.”

Graham says the Parks Department looks forward to offering this annual holiday program to the public again in 2021.

Guests who purchased tickets to the popular Christmas Candlelight Walks will receive a full refund. Parks staff began contacting individuals this week regarding the refunds.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, please stay informed about changes and updates in St. Charles County Parks by visiting stccparks.org, facebook.com/StCharlesCounty Parks, or by contacting the Department at 636-949-7535.

All County Parks remain open at this time.