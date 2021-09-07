Charges issued following a shooting into an O’Fallon home

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the O’Fallon Police Department responded to a home in the first block of Royallprairie Ct. for a report of a gunshot into the home.

The homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their young child’s bedroom that had entered from the exterior overnight. Fortunately, the bullet missed the young child and eventually struck a TV mounted on a wall in another room; most likely preventing the bullet from striking an adult in their bedroom.

Investigation at the scene led officers to an address in the first block of Creek Branch Court. Contact with the resident revealed that the possible suspect in the shooting was hiding in the residence with a firearm. At this time, O’Fallon officers took the resident to a safe location and attempted to communicate with the suspect, to no avail. Due to the suspect being armed, the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were requested with the hopes of ending this incident in a peaceful manner.

At approximately 12:45 hours, SWAT took control of the incident and about one-hour later the suspect exited the home voluntarily and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported from any parties involved at either location.

On September 6, 2021, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued charges on Noah Mozee for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, bond set at $25,000 cash only. Mozee has been released to the custody of the St. Charles County Department of Corrections.