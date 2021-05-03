Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Historic Daniel Boone Home’s tea tasting event

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special Tea Tasting, Saturday, May 8, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance. To ensure guests are socially-distanced under The Grand Pavilion, this popular luncheon has been divided into two sessions: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 2:30 p.m.; tickets are limited to 50 guests for each session.

At this memorable event, treat mom, grandma, and other special women in your life to an assortment of historical and modern teas, prepackaged finger sandwiches and cookies, as well as her very own teacup to take home. Participants of all ages are invited to tour the scenic village grounds where interpreters will be stationed in several buildings. These interpreters will bring history to life as they explore trades and chores that were practiced by Missouri’s frontier women in the early 1800s. Attendees will receive a coupon for a half-priced tour of the famous Boone Home and a chance to win a teapot by purchasing $1 raffle tickets.

Admission is $8 per person and all ages are welcome; pre-registration is required. Masks are required inside the buildings and gift shop. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park. To make a reservation, contact the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535 or visit https://bit.ly/2021MothersDayTeaTasting to register online. Children 4 and under must be registered to receive a meal ticket.