Celebrate largest National Go Skateboarding Day in region June 19 at Kinetic Park

Get ready to set your skateboard, roller blades, bike, or scooter in motion! The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the region’s largest national Go Skateboarding Day celebration from 12–5 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Kinetic Park (formerly Youth Activity Park), 7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie. Kinetic Park is home to the largest outdoor skatepark in Missouri and the 33,000-square-foot state-of-the-art course is THE place to be to celebrate!

Guests of all ages are invited to attend this free event where skateboarding participants can show off their best moves for a chance to win a variety of prizes. The day includes tons of outdoor fun, demonstrations and contests, and giveaways from Wood and Wheels Skate Shop in O’Fallon. Spectators are encouraged to attend. After the celebration, guests are invited to stay and enjoy the park until it closes at 10 p.m.

The park’s course is open to skateboards, roller blades, bikes, and scooters. It features nighttime lighting; beginner, intermediate and advanced bowls with several roll-in features; a street course with trick rails; and a snake run scattered with ramps, gaps and hubbas. A helmet and parent-signed waiver are required to participate. Children under 12 years of age or not in the 6th grade must be accompanied by an adult.

The park also features the nation’s largest asphalt pump track, a 30-foot indoor rock climbing wall, sand volleyball court, half-court basketball, tetherball, game room, and café, which will be open during the event. Admission to the park and activities are free.

For a schedule of activities, list of park rules, or to download a participation waiver, please contact Kinetic Park at 636-561-4964 or visit sccmo.org/KineticPark.