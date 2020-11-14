CarShield Collegiate League returns to CarShield Field in 2021

O’Fallon Baseball is proud to announce the return of the CarShield Collegiate League to CarShield Field for the 2021 Summer schedule. The second season of the League will operate around the inaugural season of the Prospect League’s O’Fallon Hoots.

“Last summer, the CarShield Collegiate League had the opportunity to show the O’Fallon community our local collegiate players and we are thrilled to be able to do it again in 2021,” Hoots General Manager David Schmoll said. “This area loves baseball and between our Prospect League and CCL schedules, we’ll have games almost every night at CarShield Field.”

CarShield Collegiate League will host teams made up of primarily local players playing games at CarShield Field in O’Fallon. Each team will play 45 seven-inning games. All regularly-scheduled games will be doubleheaders. A full schedule of games, rosters, coaches and theme nights will be announced at a later date. Name the team contests for the teams are coming soon.

Season ticket holders for the 2021 summer will receive tickets to all Hoots and CarShield Collegiate League games. To get on the waiting list, visit ofallonhoots.com/tickets.

For players wanting to play in the second season of the CarShield Collegiate League, visit ofallonhoots.com.

For up-to-the-minute information about the Hoots, visit ofallonhoots.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.