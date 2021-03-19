CarShield Collegiate League announces team names

The CarShield Collegiate League and CarShield Field announced the T-Ravs, Shredded Cheese and Rubber Chickens will join the Adidas Athletics as participants in the 2021 edition of the CCL.

“This summer is about fun and what better way to showcase that than our team names for the second year of the CCL,” Hoots and CarShield Field General Manager David Schmoll said. “It’s an exciting time to be a baseball fan and a fan of entertainment in O’Fallon as we grow new fanbases with our four teams.”

The T-Ravs, or Toasted Raviolis, are a St. Louis delicacy and a fan-submitted team name. They look forward to roasting the competition at CarShield Field in 2021.

The Rubber Chickens’ name received the highest fan vote in the final round of team-name voting. For all CCL games, we encourage all fans to bring their own Rubber Chickens to squawk after home runs and big plays.

The Shredded Cheese name finished second in fan voting behind the Rubber Chickens and just ahead of the Tires. The logo features a muscular block of cheese, a play on the word “shredded.”

The Adidas Athletics are an established baseball organization in the St. Louis area and will field a team in the CarShield Collegiate League for the first time in 2021.

Merchandise for the T-Ravs, Rubber Chickens and Shredded Cheese is available for pre-order on ofallonhoots.com. Pre-orders will go through Sunday, March 14 at midnight to guarantee sizing.

Season tickets and mini plans, along with the MLB Alumni Home Run Derby featuring Jim Edmonds and Rick Ankiel, are currently on sale by visiting ofallonhoots.com or by calling 636-741-4668.

The Hoots and CarShield Field are committed to providing a safe and responsible environment for friends and families to enjoy entertainment this summer. We will continue to comply with federal, state and local government health mandates and recommendations.

