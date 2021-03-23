Car parade held for terminally ill cancer patient

Saturday’s beautiful weather gave way to a beautiful moment for 60-year-old Cullen Clark of Warrenton.

Cullen has a passion for model cars and car shows, pastimes he’s been unable to enjoy due to his difficult battle with terminal colon cancer. That gave Cullen’s SSM Health at Home Hospice caregivers an idea to bring the car show to him as part of their Memories That Last program, which provides special memories for the loved ones of patients in their final days of life.

To make it happen, they partnered with Misfit Toys Car Club, a nonprofit organization that hosts automotive events to raise awareness for autism.

About 100 cars paraded down Cullen’s street in an extraordinary show of support.

Cullen was overwhelmed with emotion as he watched alongside his close family and friends.