Cappeln Osage Road to close at Whippoorwill Lane May 24-27 for culvert replacement

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close Cappeln Osage Road at the south side of Whippoorwill Lane, weather permitting, for approximately four days starting at 7 a.m., Monday, May 24, through 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27, to allow for removal and replacement of a deteriorated culvert.

Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure while the culvert is replaced. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted. The detour route will include portions of Highway T and Femme Osage Creek Road.

This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County Government to improve the County’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, please call the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/RoadProjects.