On April 6, voters in Fort Zumwalt School District will choose two members for the Board of Education.

There are five candidates running for two seats, each a three-year term. Voters will vote for TWO.

Candidates are listed in order they will appear on the ballot:

Tommy George, Jr.

Arnie C. AC Dienoff

Michael W. MacCormack

Daniel Jared Hogan

Gabriel Ryan Helms

More information is available at fz.k12.mo.us