Candidates file for mayor, alderman seats in Lake Saint Louis

On April 6, 2021, voters in Lake Saint Louis will be voting for a new mayor and an alderman in each of the city’s three wards.

The candidate for mayor is:

Jason D. Law

The candidate for Ward One alderman is:

Jacalyn L. Schauer

The candidate for Ward Two alderman is:

Tom Mispagel

The candidates for Ward Three alderman are:

John Pellerito (incumbent)

Chris Hinkle

The current mayor, Kathy Schweikert, is not seeking re-election, nor is Mike Potter, current Ward 2 alderman and former Lake Saint Louis mayor. Current Ward 1 Alderman Gary Torlina is also not seeking re-election.

The potential election of Jason Law, current Ward 3 alderman, would leave an empty seat on the board. According to City Clerk Donna Daniel, should that happen, the board has three options:

The mayor can recommend an individual for the vacant seat. If the Board approves the Mayor’s recommendation, the appointee will have a one-year (or less) term expiring April 2022 The seat remains vacant until the next General Election in April 2022, or The board of aldermen could choose to hold a Special Election to fill the vacancy

“In my tenure with the City, in a similar situation, both options (1) and (2) have occurred,” Daniel said.