Candidates file for mayor, alderman seats in Lake Saint Louis

On April 6, 2021, voters in Lake Saint Louis will be voting for a new mayor and an alderman in each of the city’s three wards.
The candidate for mayor is:
- Jason D. Law
The candidate for Ward One alderman is:
- Jacalyn L. Schauer
The candidate for Ward Two alderman is:
- Tom Mispagel
The candidates for Ward Three alderman are:
- John Pellerito (incumbent)
- Chris Hinkle
The current mayor, Kathy Schweikert, is not seeking re-election, nor is Mike Potter, current Ward 2 alderman and former Lake Saint Louis mayor. Current Ward 1 Alderman Gary Torlina is also not seeking re-election.
The potential election of Jason Law, current Ward 3 alderman, would leave an empty seat on the board. According to City Clerk Donna Daniel, should that happen, the board has three options:
- The mayor can recommend an individual for the vacant seat. If the Board approves the Mayor’s recommendation, the appointee will have a one-year (or less) term expiring April 2022
- The seat remains vacant until the next General Election in April 2022, or
- The board of aldermen could choose to hold a Special Election to fill the vacancy
“In my tenure with the City, in a similar situation, both options (1) and (2) have occurred,” Daniel said.
Be the first to comment