Candidates file for alderman, municipal judge in Wentzville municipal elections

On April 6, 2021, voters in Wentzville will be selecting a municipal judge and an alderman in each of the city’s three wards.

The candidates for municipal judge, in ballot order, are:

Mike Carter (incumbent)

Travis E. Strobach

The candidates for Ward One alderman are:

Bryan Harr (incumbent)

Richard D. Colombatto

The candidates for Ward Two alderman are:

Jordan Meyer (incumbent)

Jenna Roberson

Jordan Broviak

Jeffrey Ottenlips

Cole J. McCollum

The candidate for Ward Three alderman: