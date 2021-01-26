Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Candidates file for alderman, municipal judge in Wentzville municipal elections

On April 6, 2021, voters in Wentzville will be selecting a municipal judge and an alderman in each of the city’s three wards.

The candidates for municipal judge, in ballot order, are:

  • Mike Carter (incumbent)
  • Travis E. Strobach

The candidates for Ward One alderman are:

  • Bryan Harr (incumbent)
  • Richard D. Colombatto

The candidates for Ward Two alderman are:

  • Jordan Meyer (incumbent)
  • Jenna Roberson
  • Jordan Broviak
  • Jeffrey Ottenlips
  • Cole J. McCollum

The candidate for Ward Three alderman:

  • Michael Lovell

