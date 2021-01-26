Candidates file for alderman, municipal judge in Wentzville municipal elections

On April 6, 2021, voters in Wentzville will be selecting a municipal judge and an alderman in each of the city’s three wards.
The candidates for municipal judge, in ballot order, are:
- Mike Carter (incumbent)
- Travis E. Strobach
The candidates for Ward One alderman are:
- Bryan Harr (incumbent)
- Richard D. Colombatto
The candidates for Ward Two alderman are:
- Jordan Meyer (incumbent)
- Jenna Roberson
- Jordan Broviak
- Jeffrey Ottenlips
- Cole J. McCollum
The candidate for Ward Three alderman:
- Michael Lovell
