Bryan Road lane reductions to start December 8

Dec. 4, 2020
O’Fallon’s contractor, Fischer Grading, will be performing work along Bryan Road between Mexico Road and Sunview Drive for the next two weeks.

Bryan Road will be reduced to one lane each direction in that area beginning Tuesday, December 8.

