Brett Hull to play in charity tournament August 28 at Bear Creek Golf Club

Brett Hull’s Junction House is sponsoring a charity golf tournament on Saturday, August 28 to benefit The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Former St. Louis Blues legend and hall-of-famer, Brett Hull, will serve as the event’s honorary chairman and play in the 4-man step-aside scramble tournament held at Bear Creek Golf Club in Wentzville, MO starting at 1:30 pm. Individual golfers and teams of four are invited to participate. Sponsorship packages are also available for the public to help support and donate to this major fundraising event.

“We’re raising money and creating awareness for the critically important work that The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is doing day-in-and-day-out to help find a cure and continue creating new tomorrows for all of those effected by this disorder that primarily afflicts children,” said Brett Hull. “One hundred percent of all funds raised at this tournament will be donated directly to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. We’re asking for everyone’s help.”

The charity golf tournament will include lunch prior to the 1:30 pm shotgun start, unlimited beverages, raffled prizes, silent auction, and a full dinner afterwards sponsored by Brett Hull’s Junction House. Deadline for registration is August 2, 2021.

For registration, entry fee, and sponsorship information, contact Keith Horneker at KHorneker@Junction-House.com

For more information on Cystic Fibrosis, visit the Gateway Chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.CFF.org/gateway/.