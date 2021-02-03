Boone Trail assistant principal receives military award

Marc Tiernan, an assistant principal at Boone Trail Elementary, has been named the 131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year in the Junior Enlisted category for his service in the Missouri Air National Guard. He received the award during unit training on January 30 at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Senior Airman Tiernan is an air transportation journeyman assigned to the 131st Logistics and Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, and is based at Whiteman Air Force Base. Prior to being selected as the 131st Bomb Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year, Tiernan first had to clear competition at the squadron and group level. Tiernan will go on to compete at the state level in February. “It is an honor to be recognized, as this award represents the hard work of the entire 131st Bomb Wing,” shared Tiernan. “Serving our state and country is a true team effort. It is also representative of the support I have received from family, friends, and the Wentzville School District to allow me to pursue my goals with the Missouri Air National Guard.”

Tiernan has worked for the WSD since 2012, serving as a physical education teacher before being hired as an assistant principal at Boone Trail Elementary this year. He enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard in 2017. Tiernan was last deployed to Sheppard Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2019. While there, he supported joint operations (Air Force, Army, and Navy) by loading and unloading military assets to and from aircraft, and was responsible for the inspection of cargo for airworthiness.

Airmen who receive the Outstanding Airman of the Year Award are selected and recognized for their professional expertise as well as consistently representing the best of the communities served by the Missouri Air National Guard. “This past year has seen our Airmen go above and beyond for our state and nation every day,” said 131st Bomb Wing Commander Col. Matthew Calhoun. “The men and women we recognize have performed above that high standard to be models of the integrity, service and excellence we aspire to as United States Airmen.”