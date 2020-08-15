Bike festival, races, camping to be offered at Indian Camp Creek August 22 & 23

Calling all mountain biking enthusiasts! The ICC Challenge mountain bike race is back for its 9th season and excitement is in the air. This two-day event at St. Charles County’s Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Rd. in Foristell, begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 23.

Presented by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, Momentum Cycles, and United Federation of Dirt (UFD), this event offers exciting activities for the entire family, including bike competitions with prizes for men, women and youth and overnight camping.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Shelter #5 with a mountain bike festival, youth and adult skills camps and obstacle competition. A night ride through the park, campfire and optional camping at the Group Camping Area will round out the day’s events. Special distancing guidelines will be observed at all times.

Racing begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with adult competitions in four categories – Pro Cat 1, Intermediate Cat 2, Beginner Cat 3 and Marathon – as well as a 6-mile youth race for ages 9 – 18. A free children’s competition for ages 2 – 9 begins at 9:30 a.m. on a separate, short loop with challenges appropriate for that age group. The top three winners of each race receive awards.

The activities on Saturday are free, but the cost of each race on Sunday ranges from $15 – $30, depending on the category. Pre-registration is requested. Helmets must be worn at all times while biking. For more information and to register, visit http://registerup4.com/icc-challenge.html or call Momentum Cycles at 636-240-9232.