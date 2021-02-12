Barbara Love named Wentzville’s 2020 Citizen of the Year

At the Feb. 11 Board of Aldermen meeting, the Wentzville Board of Aldermen presented community leader and Wentzville resident, Barbara Love, with the 2020 Citizen of the Year award.

This award recognizes outstanding community members whose actions and accomplishments make life better for others.

“I’ve worked with [Barbabra] for several years and she’s done a great job in our community,” says Mayor Nick Guccione, “Her love of Wentzville is apparent in her constant efforts to better the world around her.”

Barbara has spent countless hours working to unite different backgrounds and cultures in a celebration of diversity. Serving as chair for Martin Luther King Unity Walk and Celebration Committee for 15 years, Barbara has donated her time and effort to promote empathy and understanding in our city. Her leadership and dedication to the Wentzville community has helped to break down barriers and bring people together.

Barbara says she is “humbled by this award. I pray that I have made a difference in some small way in my journey to bring unity and love to the community.” The City of Wentzville recognizes Barbara’s incredible efforts and acknowledges her great contribution to our city. Congratulations, Barbara!

The Citizen Recognition Program was created by the Citizen Recognition Award Committee of Wentzville to acknowledge outstanding individuals and groups that make a significant contribution, a positive impact or improve the quality of life for citizens in the community. In 2020, residents, Wentzville business owners and employees of Wentzville businesses were invited to submit nominations for the Citizen of the Year Award. The nominations were reviewed and the final selection was made by the Citizen Recognition Award Committee. Applications are accepted year-round. Don’t wait to nominate your favorite Wentzville resident or business owner for the 2021 Citizen of the Year award. Applications are available online at www.wentzvillemo.gov/coty.