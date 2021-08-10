Assumption Parish celebrates 150 years of faith, community, service, and fellowship

The excitement continues to build in O’Fallon, Missouri, as the parish family of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church prepares to entertain a 150th anniversary celebration like no other. All are welcome to commence in this month-long sesquicentennial celebration that begins with weekend activities, Saturday, Aug. 14; and Sunday, Aug. 15; and culminates with an unforgettable anniversary Mass and grand reception, Saturday, Sept. 18, at the church, located at 403 North Main Street.

Over the past 150 years, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish has touched the lives of thousands of parishioners, and has had 15 dedicated pastors serving the parish family since its inception on September 17, 1871. “May you find Christ here; may you bring Christ to the world” is more than a prayer or a song, it has been a way of life that has been practiced at Assumption for well over a century.

This monumental celebration will not only unite everyone in Christ, but highlight the history of the parish while showcasing those who have assisted with the growth of the parish over the past 150 years to what it is today. The lineup of masses, receptions, picnics, and other fun milestone festivities includes:

Saturday, Aug. 14

5 to 8 p.m.: O’Fallon Knights of Columbus 100 th Anniversary Mass and Reception: Serving as a community partner and charitable advocate for empowering families of Assumption Parish for the past decade, the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus will celebrate its 100 th anniversary with a Mass on Saturday at Assumption Church, followed by a formal dinner reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 202 W. Third Street, O’Fallon. The Knights Hall served as the first Assumption High School for a period, and this exciting event kicks off the series of activities surrounding Assumption’s 150 th anniversary celebration. The Mass will begin at 5 p.m. with Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of the Archdiocese of St. Louis presiding. Other guests include Assumption Pastor, Reverend Nick Kastenholz and other parish priests; Knights of Columbus Missouri State Council Representatives; and City of O’Fallon Council members and Mayor Bill Hennessy. All are welcome to attend the Mass; only a limited number of reception tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Delmer Carr, Grand Knight, at delmercarr@gmail.com or visit http://uknight.org/ CouncilSite/?CNO=226.

12 to 6 p.m.: Assumption Parish Outdoor Back-to-School Picnic and Open House: This family-friendly event is fun for all ages! Celebrate Assumption’s parish fest day with exciting festivities and a walk down memory lane. Guided tours of the church, chapel, and school, as well as the Knights of Columbus Hall, will be available throughout the day. The Assumption Life Teen Collective Band will play live music. Children can enjoy a bubble bus, face painting, a balloon bender, cake walk, and yard games outside; a photo booth will be available inside the school lobby. Beer and wine trucks will be available for those 21 years and older, as well as a cash bar inside the Knights of Columbus Hall. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q and Utterly Moolicious will be selling popular eats and ice cream treats on the church parking lot. There will be big tents with plenty of seating

5 to 8 p.m.: 150 th Anniversary Mass and Grand Reception: This Mass and grand reception is the highlight of Assumption’s 150 th anniversary celebration. The Mass begins at 5 p.m. with Auxiliary Bishop Mark Steven Rivituso of the Archdiocese of St. Louis presiding, followed by a grand reception in the Father Joseph Kempf Parish Center downstairs. The gathering will feature a large reception area with entertainment and food. Complimentary finger sandwiches, a variety of appetizers and fruit, a birthday cake, beer and wine, and non-alcoholic drinks will be served. A commemorative video featuring parishioner memories and countless photos will show on the big screen at 7 p.m. Everyone will go home with a commemorative booklet at the end of the celebration.

Assumption Fall Festival: Enjoy live music, haunted hayrides, tasty food, games, inflatables, refreshing spirits, 50/50 raffles, and plenty of crafts at the annual Assumption Fall Festival from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Assumption Parish. This exciting picnic features a traditional turkey and sausage dinner with all the trimmings and lots of fall fun for the entire family. Admission is free; all are welcome to attend this two-day celebration that serves as the church’s largest fundraiser of the year!

In addition to all the festivities happening, the parish is selling a variety of 150th Anniversary Spirit Wear and a limited supply of Heritage hardback books to commemorate this exciting anniversary celebration. Long and short sleeved sweatshirts and T-shirts are available for purchase and cost $20 – $35. Guests who order early will be able to pick up their spirit wear at the Back-to-School Picnic in August. A limited supply of Heritage hardback books commemorating the anniversary celebration also are available for purchase for $35 and will be available to pick up at the grand reception in September. Those interested in placing an order should contact the parish office at 636-240-3721. Cash or checks are accepted; make checks payable to Assumption Parish.

For more information about Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish and the 150th anniversary celebration, visit the church website at assumptionbvm.org or call 636-240-3721.