Artists sought for 2020 Spanning the Generations Art Show

Photo courtesy Crossroads Arts Council

Crossroads Arts Council is looking for artists, from ninth graders to senior citizens, to submit works for the upcoming Spanning the Generations Art Show, to be held March 5 – 6, 2020 at the Wentzville Community Club, 500 West Main Street.

Cash awards are offered in three categories: high school student, professional, and non-professional. Work must be original and not created from a pattern or kit.

Last year’s show featured 240 pieces of art from 90 artists.

Applications are available online. Applications will be accepted until February 24, 2020.

 

