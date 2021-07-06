Area’s first Wheel Fest ‘Jam Sessions’ roll out July 24 at Kinetic Park

Get your wheels in motion for St. Charles County Parks’ newest event—Wheel Fest—where riders show off their best scooter and BMX skills in a fun summer “jam session.” The County Parks Department and Dialed Scooters & BMX are hosting this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Admission is free and the event is open to beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders of all ages; spectators are welcome!

This exciting event is taking place on the nation’s largest asphalt pump track and Missouri’s largest outdoor skate and bike course, both located at Kinetic Park. Participants will be vying for best line, best trick, and biggest send, and more. Prizes from Fuzion Pro Scooters, Triad Scooters, Tilt Scooters, Kink BMX, Oath Components, Dialed BMX Company, S1 Hemet Company, Lucky Scooters, Inferno Scooters, and Cinema BMX will be awarded. Spectators and riders will have the opportunity to win a BMX bike, scooter, and other prizes by entering a raffle. Tickets are $10 each and the winners will be drawn at the end of the contest; guests must be present to win.

After the event, guests are invited to stay and enjoy the park until it closes at 10 p.m. Skateboards, roller blades, bikes, and scooters are permitted. Park features include the 30,000-square-foot pump track with beginner, intermediate, and advanced sections and challenging jump line; the 33,000-square-foot skate and bike course with beginner, intermediate and advanced bowls that showcase several roll-in features; as well as a street course with trick rails; a snake run scattered with ramps, gaps and hubbas; nighttime lighting; and an inside complex with gaming area, 30-foot rock-climbing wall and concessions.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by July 10 to participate in jam sessions. Call Dialed Scooter & BMX at 636-265-2532 to reserve a spot! All riders need a parent-signed waiver and a helmet to participate and must be over the age of 12 or in the 6th grade to ride without an adult present.

For a list of park rules, information on how to download the participation waiver, or if you have any other questions, please contact Kinetic Park at 636-561-4964 or visit sccmo.org/KineticPark.