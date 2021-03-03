Applications now being accepted for 2021 Cuivre River Electric scholarships

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative is once again accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors and current college students.

Students are eligible to be considered if they live in the Cuivre River Electric service area and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 while attending undergraduate courses at an accredited college, university or technical school. Applicants are required to provide an official transcript and two letters of recommendation, a complete copy of their Student Aid Report (SAR), write a narrative to highlight their academic achievements and community service, state their career goals and demonstrate a financial need. The scholarship may also be used for adult continuing education courses in an applicant’s career field.

The deadline to apply is April 21. Scholarships will be awarded in June.

Applications can be downloaded at cuivre.com. They are also available at CREC offices in Troy, 1112 E. Cherry St., and Lake Saint Louis, 8757 Highway N.

In 2020, a total of $74,000 was awarded, with 75 students receiving a scholarship. The Trust Board has awarded 2,313 scholarships totaling $1.3 million since 1997.

Scholarship funds are donated by Cuivre River Electric members who participate in Operation Round Up by rounding up their electric bill payments eachCuivre month to the next highest dollar. The funds, administered by a seven-member volunteer board, are available to help individuals, families and organizations.

For more information contact Tim Schmidt, Operation Round Up coordinator, at tschmidt@cuivre.com or 636-695-4837.

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative is the largest member-owned electric distribution cooperative in Missouri. It provides service to more than 65,000 residential, business, commercial, industrial and agricultural members in Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles and Warren counties.