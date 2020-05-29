Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center to open June 1; reservations required

O’Fallon’s Alligator’s Creek Aquatic Center opens to the public on June 1st, 2020. Due to the need for additional social distancing requirements and occupancy limits, the following guidelines have been put in place. The guidelines will initially be in place through at least June 15 and will be re-evaluated periodically.

Alligator’s Creek will be available only for single-session admissions, and all guests must make prior reservations for one of the three sessions per day using the link below. Payment is due at the time of reservation; 200 slots will be available for each session. Session times are as follows:

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Pricing for sessions is as follows (resident/non-resident): Children and seniors, $6/$8. Adults $8/$10.

What other rules will be in place?

Social Distancing is required at all times! All guests MUST maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water at all times.

Gathering in groups will NOT be allowed.

Children fifteen years of age and younger must always be accompanied by a parent or guardian while in any of the pool areas. Parent or guardian must be at least eighteen years of age.

When can I make a reservation?

Residents will be able to reserve any available posted slots.

Non-residents will be able to make reservations 72 hours in advance.

Walk-up admissions will not be permitted.

What will be the entrance and exiting procedures at the beginning and end of each session?

Each guest will enter the pool at the main entrance. Both sides of the breezeway will become entrance points. This will allow more space between guests to allow social distancing while reducing line time.

As guests approach the facility, there will be markers indicating 6 feet and social distance reminder signs.

At the end of the session, guests will exit the pool by the gate between the slide and the bath house.

Guests will need to show cashiers their reservation confirmation and their identity verified to enter the facility.

When the session ends, guests must leave the pool to ensure staff has the full 45 minutes in between sessions to clean and sanitize all furniture, bathrooms and other surfaces.

Once a guest exits the facility there will be NO re-entry.

There will be no lost and found at this time.

What guest amenities will be available during my session?

There will be a limited number of loungers available to guests. Guests will not be allowed to move deck furniture.

No tubes will be available for the lazy river. The river will be a “walk-through” river.

Lifejacket rentals are not available. Guests need to bring their own U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices, if necessary.

Guest will need to stand 6 feet away from each other while waiting for slides and diving board.

The floating bridge and basketball hoops will be unavailable at this time.

We ask that guests limit the use of the showers.

The splash pad will be open, but children are reminded to obey all social distancing requirements.

Will there be concessions available for purchase?

Yes, the concession stand will be open and have a limited number of menu items available. The following rules will apply: