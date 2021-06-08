Advertisement for Bid No. 21-434

Notice is hereby given that DIERBERGS Lake Saint Louis, LLC (DIERBERGS) will receive sealed proposals at 200 Civic Center Dr, Lake saint Louis, MO 63367 until 12:00pm local time, June 25, 2021 for the Orf Road, Ronald Reagan Drive, & Highway N Improvements Project, BID NO. 21-434. All bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:00 pm or soon thereafter on the same day.

The Orf Road, Ronald Reagan Drive, & Highway N Improvements Project consists of reconstruction of approximately 370 feet of Orf Rd from the rear entrance to Lowes’ to the intersection of Orf Rd and Ronald Reagan Dr, 400 feet of roadway widening on Orf Rd, west of the intersection of Ronal Reagan Dr and Orf Rd, 1,500 feet of roadway widening on Ronald Reagan Dr from north of the intersection of Orf Rd and Ronal Reagan Dr to the intersection of Hwy N and Ronal Reagan Dr, and 603 feet of turn lane on Hwy N west of the intersection of Ronal Reagan Dr and Hwy N, including aggregate base, new concrete pavement, new asphalt pavement, curb, sidewalks, inlets and storm sewers, seeding, water mains, and all incidental and collateral work necessary to complete the work according to the plans and specifications.

The bid proposal shall be made on a form of proposal, provided in the specifications and delivered in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the outside Bid No. 21-434 to 200 Civic Center Dr, Lake saint Louis, MO 63367 on or before the time specified above. No facsimiles will be accepted. The proposal shall be accompanied by a bid bond, certified check or cashier’s check of a bank or trust company in St. Charles County, St. Louis County, or in the City of St. Louis for an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the bid amount. The amount of the check shall be forfeited to DIERBERGS if the bidder neglects or refuses to enter into a contract or to furnish bond after his proposal has been accepted.

DIERBERGS reserves the right to require the successful bidder to file proof of his ability to properly finance and execute the project together with his record of successful completion of similar projects. DIERBERGS reserves the right to reject any and all bids, offers, or proposals submitted, or to advertise for new bids. DIERBERGS reserves the right to defer the acceptance of any proposal and the execution of a contract for a period not exceeding sixty (60) days after the date of opening of the bids. The successful bidder to whom the contract has been awarded shall sign the contract and performance bond and other required certificates in triplicate and return the signed documents within seven (7) days after the date of their receipt.

The successful bidder shall furnish a performance bond and payment bond for one hundred (100%) percent of the contract amount and shall file certificates with DIERBERGS that the bidder has obtained and will continue to carry workmen’s compensation insurance, public and private liability, and property damage insurance, and builder’s risk insurance in an adequate amount for the duration of the contract. He shall also file a surety bond for the guarantee of the work for a period of one (1) year after the date of acceptance of the work.

The contractor shall commence work within seven (7) days after the date of written notice from the Engineer to begin work and shall complete Orf Road by October 29th, 2021, shall complete Ronald Reagan Drive by October 6th 2021, and shall complete Hwy N by November 16th, 2021. Expected notice to proceed date is July 9th, 2021.