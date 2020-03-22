909 Public House in Wentzville offering curbside, no contact delivery

In accordance with the suggestions of the CDC along with the National and Local Government, 909 Public House closed our Dining Room Thursday, on March 19th.

Along with our usual high standards of sanitation, we are taking additional measures to ensure everything is cleaned and sanitized. Along with these efforts, we are offering Curbside ToGo as well as Delivery within an 8 mile radius of the restaurant. If you choose, you may request no contact during the delivery or curbside pick-up at our location at 909 Main Plaza Drive in Wentzville.

Simply pay using your credit card on the phone and pop your trunk when you arrive for us to set your order inside for Curbside or we will set your delivery on your doorstep at your home.

We are offering our full menu along with our Brunch Menu Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See our great offers below and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook. (636)856-9777.

Family Meal Deals

Burger Pack: 6 Burgers (Beef or Chicken), Fries or Tot and 4 soft drinks $40.00

Tacos: 6 Ground Beef and 6 Pulled Pork Tacos, Chips and Queso, 4 soft drinks $30.00

Pizza: Two 1- topping Pizzas, Salad, Mac n Chz Poppers and 4 Soft Drinks $30.00

Gift Cards

20% of our gift card sales during this time will go to a fund to help restaurant workers who are not working at this time. Gift cards are available through our website, curbside and with your delivery. This is a hard time for workers in our industry and we want to help out in any way possible.