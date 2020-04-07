Print Friendly, PDF & Email

909 Public House holding booze raffle to raise money for employees

Apr. 7, 2020 5:19 PM Business, Sponsored 0
We are currently holding a raffle for a “Box of Booze” to raise money for our Staff.  The box contains 14+ Name Brand Liquors, 9 Bottles of Wine, 3 Cases of Craft Beer!  Follow these steps to enter :

  • Call 909 Public House and ask to purchase a raffle ticket.
  • Purchase the ticket for $10 over the phone or when picking up a curbside order.
  • You are now entered to win this amazing prize!

Call (636)856-9777 to purchase!  All proceeds go directly to the 909 Staff to support them during this difficult time.

