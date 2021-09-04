$74,500 raised at Brett Hull’s Junction House Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

More than $74,500 was raised to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on August 28 at Brett Hull’s Junction House Charity Golf Tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club in Wentzville, MO. Brett Hull, St Louis Blues legend and NHL 1st Ballot Hall-Of-Famer, served as the event’s honorary chairman and played in the 4-Man Step-Aside Scramble Tournament which attracted 144 golfers.

“I want to thank each and every one of the sponsors, donors, players, and volunteers who made this sold-out event even possible,” said Brett Hull. “I’m so proud to be part of an event that because of everyone in the community’s help, generosity, and continued support, we were able to help the foundation continue making strides in adding new tomorrows for all of the kids out there being affected by Cystic Fibrosis.”

For more information on Cystic Fibrosis, visit the Gateway Chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.CFF.org/gateway/.