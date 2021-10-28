70 West Sentinel » Latest News » 70West » 70 West Sentinel editor to retire; local news website to shut down November 1
Oct. 28, 2021

Dear readers,

First of all, I want to thank everyone who supported 70 West Sentinel for the past seven years.

70 West Sentinel was my dream and grand experiment, because I believe in good journalism and in the importance of keeping people informed. Considering that the site averaged 60-70,000 pageviews a month for the past few years, I think many of you agreed. That makes me happy.

But it’s time for me to turn my attention to other things, and I will be retiring from journalism (although not from writing!) to spent more time being a grandmother, pursuing my hobbies, and volunteering for some important causes.

Be kind to each other.

Your editor,
Tamara Duncan

 

