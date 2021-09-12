2021 Fall Events Roundup: Festivals, Fairs, and Halloween Fun

There’s still time to get your organization’s fall festival, craft fair, or trunk-or-treat into our roundup. Just send an email to tammy@70WestSentinel.com. To be included, your event should be free to the public, or if charging admission, must be offered by a government entity, nonprofit organization, or must benefit a charity.

Where information is available, any fee or admission cost is noted.

September

Saturday, September 11

Missouri River Irish Festival, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Frontier Park, St. Charles. Music, dancing, vendors, exhibits, children’s village, food and drinks

Sunday, September 12

Missouri River Irish Festival, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Frontier Park, St. Charles. Music, dancing, vendors, exhibits, children’s village, food and drinks

Friday, September 17

MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment

St. Patrick Fall Festival, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 701 South Church Street, Wentzville. Carnival rides, games, DJ, concessions. Free admission and parking. 701 South Church Street, Wentzville

Wentzville’s Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Live music, local food and craft vendors, children’s activities

Saturday, September 18

MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment

Wentzville Beer, Wine and Food Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Food, craft beer and wine garden.

Wentzville’s Fall Festival, noon to 10:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Live music, local food and craft vendors, children’s activities

St. Patrick Fall Festival, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., 701 South Church Street, Wentzville. Carnival rides, games, DJ, concessions. Free admission and parking. 701 South Church Street, Wentzville.

Augusta Harvest Festival, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta Town Square, Augusta. Pancake breakfast, 5K, parade, pie walk, pony rides, food trucks, live music. Concessions available.

Sunday, September 19

MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment

Friday, September 24

Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.

Saturday, September 25

Boone Heritage Rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance. Living history, black powder matches, demonstrations. Free admission

Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.

Sunday, September 26

Boone Heritage Rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance. Living history, black powder matches, demonstrations. Free admission

Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.

Fall into the Arts, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., O’Day Park, O’Fallon. Art on exhibit and for sale, craft beer and wine tastings, artisan food vendors, live music, live demonstrations and interactive art. Free admission.

October

Saturday, October 2

Wentzville Community Historical Society’s Fourth Annual Cemetery Tour, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Linn and South Linn Cemeteries. Members of the Historical Society will tell the stories of 10 people buried in the cemeteries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ellbee’s General Store and Ehll’s Western Auto. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Cemetery. Children under 15 are free.

Saturday, October 9

Paw Parade, 9 a.m., Frenchtown (101 Clark Street) St. Charles. All animals must be leashed. Costumes welcome but not required. Limit two animals. $20/adults, $15/youth (12 and under). Vendor fair at North Main and Clark afterwards.

Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Sunday, October 10

Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Saturday, October 16

Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Sunday, October 17

Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Friday, October 22

Legends and Lanterns, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Saturday, October 23

Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

Sunday, October 24

Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music

November