2021 Fall Events Roundup: Festivals, Fairs, and Halloween Fun

There’s still time to get your organization’s fall festival, craft fair, or trunk-or-treat into our roundup. Just send an email to tammy@70WestSentinel.com. To be included, your event should be free to the public, or if charging admission, must be offered by a government entity, nonprofit organization, or must benefit a charity.
Where information is available, any fee or admission cost is noted.
September
Saturday, September 11
- Missouri River Irish Festival, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Frontier Park, St. Charles. Music, dancing, vendors, exhibits, children’s village, food and drinks
Sunday, September 12
- Missouri River Irish Festival, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Frontier Park, St. Charles. Music, dancing, vendors, exhibits, children’s village, food and drinks
Friday, September 17
- MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment
- St. Patrick Fall Festival, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 701 South Church Street, Wentzville. Carnival rides, games, DJ, concessions. Free admission and parking. 701 South Church Street, Wentzville
- Wentzville’s Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Live music, local food and craft vendors, children’s activities
Saturday, September 18
- MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment
- Wentzville Beer, Wine and Food Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Food, craft beer and wine garden.
- Wentzville’s Fall Festival, noon to 10:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Wentzville. Live music, local food and craft vendors, children’s activities
- St. Patrick Fall Festival, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., 701 South Church Street, Wentzville. Carnival rides, games, DJ, concessions. Free admission and parking. 701 South Church Street, Wentzville.
- Augusta Harvest Festival, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta Town Square, Augusta. Pancake breakfast, 5K, parade, pie walk, pony rides, food trucks, live music. Concessions available.
Sunday, September 19
- MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street,, St. Charles. Art show, live music and entertainment
Friday, September 24
- Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.
Saturday, September 25
- Boone Heritage Rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance. Living history, black powder matches, demonstrations. Free admission
- Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.
Sunday, September 26
- Boone Heritage Rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance. Living history, black powder matches, demonstrations. Free admission
- Saint Charles Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frontier Park, St. Charles. Vendors, antique car show, dachshund races, 5K, children’s activities, German and popular music, concessions. Free admission.
- Fall into the Arts, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., O’Day Park, O’Fallon. Art on exhibit and for sale, craft beer and wine tastings, artisan food vendors, live music, live demonstrations and interactive art. Free admission.
October
Saturday, October 2
- Wentzville Community Historical Society’s Fourth Annual Cemetery Tour, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Linn and South Linn Cemeteries. Members of the Historical Society will tell the stories of 10 people buried in the cemeteries. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ellbee’s General Store and Ehll’s Western Auto. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Cemetery. Children under 15 are free.
Saturday, October 9
- Paw Parade, 9 a.m., Frenchtown (101 Clark Street) St. Charles. All animals must be leashed. Costumes welcome but not required. Limit two animals. $20/adults, $15/youth (12 and under). Vendor fair at North Main and Clark afterwards.
- Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Sunday, October 10
- Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Saturday, October 16
- Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Sunday, October 17
- Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Friday, October 22
- Legends and Lanterns, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Saturday, October 23
- Legends and Lanterns, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
Sunday, October 24
- Legends and Lanterns, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Main Street, St. Charles. Characters, ghost stories, hayrides, music
