$16K in annual teacher grants awarded to Wentzville School District teachers

The Wentzville School District Foundation has announced the winners of the 2020 Teacher and Building Mini Grants.

On Thursday, May 7, Foundation President Dan Schroeder, Secretary Dr. Susan Hladky, Directors Dr. Curtis Cain, Frank Klaas, and Mary LaPak awarded grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 to 18 teachers at nine schools, totaling $9,000. The surprise announcements were made during virtual meetings set up by building principals.

In addition, the Foundation awarded 12 teachers with grants totaling $7,000 thanks to a Community Grant from GM to fund Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) initiatives in WSD schools. GM has provided $30,000 over the last three years to the WSD Foundation to support STEM initiatives in the Wentzville School District.

The WSD Foundation raises funds through its annual Trivia Night held in February for the Mini Grant Program and the Foundation has awarded over $113,000 to District teachers since 2004. The selection committee, which is composed of Wentzville School District Foundation Board members, utilizes the grants to reward educators for their resourceful and innovative ideas and strategies that benefit the education of District students.

Congratulations to these outstanding educators who are inspiring students to reach new heights in our classrooms: Complete list of 2020 Mini Grant Recipients.

The Wentzville School District Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to develop community support for public education and for the students and teachers of the Wentzville School District. The Foundation was established in 2001 on the belief that education is critical to society, that teachers have the power to be catalysts for student success, and that our community can be an agent for positive change. For more information about the WSD Foundation or to make a donation, please visit the District website.