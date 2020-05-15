13-year-old from O’Fallon dies after being shot by 16-year-old; charges pending

The 13-year old male juvenile who was shot on Saturday, May 9 has died from his injuries, O’Fallon police reported today. The deceased was identified as Owen Fielder of O’Fallon.

The 16-year old who was responsible for the shooting is being held by St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center. Criminal charges are being pursued.

The police responded to the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive in O’Fallon at about 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a 13-year old juvenile being shot, with EMS and fire personnel arriving on scene along with police.