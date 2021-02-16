Print Friendly, PDF & Email

11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County closed Tuesday, February 16

Feb. 15, 2021 9:52 PM Courts, Government, St. Charles County 0
The 11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Governor Mike Parson has ordered all state offices to be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Those who have questions about the Court and rescheduling should call their legal representative or the Court on the next business day. Those called for jury duty should call the number on their jury summons. For all other questions about the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, please call 636-949-3067.

Information about the 11th Judicial Circuit Court is available online at https://www.courts.mo.gov/hosted/circuit11/.

